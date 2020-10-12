Dr. Death: Joshua Jackson Replaces Jamie Dornan in Killer Role

Joshua Jackson is moving from streaming show to another.

The beloved actor, who most recently starred on Little Fires Everywhere, has landed the lead role in the upcoming Peacock drama series, Dr. Death.

He replaces Jamie Dornan, who was initially set to topline the series.

As is becoming the norm due to COVID-19 actors are having to pull out of projects due to scheduling conflicts, so Dornan's exit is hardly surprising.

Filming was initially set to get underway earlier this year, but because of the shutdowns brought on by the virus, it will now shoot later in the fall.

Additionally, TV Line is reporting that This Is Us star Chris Sullivan, who was set to co-star on the series, has been forced to drop out.

Sullivan's exit is likely due to him filming the series between seasons of This Is Us, which only kicked off production on its fifth season a few weeks ago.

Sullivan will be replaced by Dominic Burgess, who has appeared on Santa Clarita Diet and The Magicians.

The duo join a cast that includes Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, and AnnaSophia Robb.

Based on Wondery's hit podcast of the same name, Dr. Death tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson) a rising star in the Dallas medical community.

Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.

As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him.

Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

A premiere date has yet to be announced, but given that production has not started, it will likely be in the second half of 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.