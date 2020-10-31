Filthy Rich and NEXT Canceled at FOX

FOX is cutting two of its fall dramas short.

The network has announced it has canceled Filthy Rich and FOX, just weeks after their respective debuts on the network.

Variety reported the news first, saying that increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic played a huge part in the decision.

Based on the New Zealand series, Filthy Rich is a southern gothic dramedy revolves around two strong, sharp women who will go to any lengths to protect their loved ones and get their due.

When the wealthy CEO of the world's largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who also are in his will.

When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town but becoming part of the family empire.

The cast included Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Steve Harris, Melia Kreiling, Olivia Macklin, David Denman, and Aaron Lazar.

NeXt is a fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.

A Silicon Valley pioneer discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

The cast included John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappuccino, and Evan Whitten.

Filthy Rich is averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.36 rating among 18-49, coming in second last among the network's scripted offerings.

NeXt, on the other hand, is coming in dead last, averaging 1.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

FOX has already renewed Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, with Last Man Standing coming to an end during the coming months.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.