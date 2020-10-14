Firefly Lane: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Are Best Friends Forever in First Trailer

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will play best friends in a new Netflix drama, and we have the first trailer to prove it.

The Grey's Anatomy vet and the Scrubs vet will star on Firefly Lane, which is based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah.

"The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different," reads the official logline.

"Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life -- forever inseparable best friends."

"Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs -- triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship."

"One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood -- but through the decades, their bond remains -- until it faces the ultimate test."

Hannah is on board as co-executive producer.

Creator Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers, Peter O’Fallon, Katherine Heigl, Shawn Williamson and Lee Rose.

The cast also includes Ali Skovbye (When Calls the Heart) and Roan Curtis (The Magicians) as young versions of Tully and Kate, plus Ben Lawson (Doubt), Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle), and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

Heigl is best known for portraying Izzy Stevens on ABC's Grey's Anatomy, while Chalke is best known for appearing on Scrubs.

Both actresses have had long and successful careers on both the small screen and the big screen, and based on the first trailer, they are great on-screen together.

Netflix has yet to announce a definite debut date for Firefly Lane, but it will be sometime in 2021.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

