Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Rips The Bachelorette's 'Double Standard' Strip Dodgeball Game

Clare Crawley's turn as The Bachelorette has not been a smooth experience.

The season was delayed due to COVID-19 and when it finally started filming, Clare reportedly fell head over heels in love for contestant Dale Moss early into the process.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 2, which aired Tuesday on ABC had fans talking for all the wrong reasons after a group date involving a game of strip dodgeball resulted multiple men naked.

If you watch The Bachelorette online, you know that ABC blurred the men from the waist down, but the game itself has drawn the ire of social media and beyond.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins is now opening up about the scenes which has caused much debate across Bachelor Nation.

Higgins aired his thoughts on the matter on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, and it was clear he was not impressed, saying he felt there was a double standard.

"I think we can all be clear that there’s a double standard right now," Higgins, who first appeared on the franchise on The Bachelorette in 2015 said, adding:

"100%. A very obvious double standard that was presented and that, I don’t know if the show’s trying to send a message, saying ‘Hey, there is an obvious double standard or not,’ but I watched this, and let’s for a second reverse course and say, okay, if this was a Bachelor season, no way this happens."

"No way they get away with it. No way it’s appropriate. No way that this just becomes a weekly topic.... I think this show is super smart," he said of the decision to air the date.

"They knew this wouldn’t shut down the show, but it’s pushing the envelope here a little bit. Right?"

The reality TV star felt like it was a step too far, and didn't think it would fly on The Bachelor.

"Maybe I’m crazy, maybe you guys can remind me, but this felt like it was pushing the envelope more than any other date I can remember on The Bachelor," the podcast host said.

"They push the envelope every season. There’s always that controversial thing that happens, that goes, ‘Oh, next year it’s not gonna be as much,’ or whatever."

"This felt like a lot…. I would say, though, this would not have been a date I participated in. Not because I necessarily have a problem with the whole get naked and run around thing," Higgins shared.

"I don’t know personally if that’s wrong or right. I would have just been so uncomfortable."

What are your thoughts on the whole thing?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.