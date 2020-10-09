Gilmore Girls Co-Creator Reveals What is Holding Up Another Revival

Gilmore Girls just turned 20, and if one thing has been clear in the years that the series has been off the air, it's that fans are clamoring for more.

The beloved WB/CW series wrapped in 2007.

Nearly a decade later, Netflix ordered a limited series revival, which spanned four movies, each set in different seasons.

While the response to the sequel was mixed, there is still hope that the show could return on a more permanent basis.

The good news is that the series co-creator is not ruling out another revival, but it would all come down to the availablity of the actors.

Said Amy Sherman-Palladino in an interview with TV Line:

There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things. [A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’

And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen].

The cast has been keeping busy since the end of the series, but that could pose problems for a future installment.

"Lauren is in two series right now. And Alexis is in Handmaid’s Tale," Palladino explained.

"They all have things… But if that [kismet] moment presents itself again [we’d do it] in a hot second."

Lauren Graham currently appears on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and is set to star in the Disney+ reboot of the Mighty Ducks.

Alexis Bledel is a series regular on The Handmaid's Tale, so it would be difficult for the stars to align in this scenario.

Then again, we didn't think we were getting A Year in the Life.

It was announced earlier this week that the Netflix limited series will air on The CW over Thanksgiving, so it is returning to its former home.

