GLOW Stars React to Sudden Cancellation of Netflix Series

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will have no conclusion at Netflix.

In the immediate aftermath of the stunning announcement that the GLOW's fourth and final season will not complete production due to COVID-19, the cast of the show took to social media to say goodbye,

“Going to miss this… Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤️ #glownetflix,” Alison Brie wrote on Instagram.

"No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks," said Marc Maron.

"So glad to have been a tiny part of this show. I will play Betty Gilpin’s husband or ex-husband or mail carrier or anything, anytime anyone ever asks me to," said Rich Sommer.

"She’s one of my favorite scene partners of all time, and I was beyond lucky to get to stand toe-to-toe with her."

"Thank you for changing my life Liz," said Shakira Barrera.

The cancellation announcement comes over six months after Netflix was forced to halt production on the fourth season a few weeks into production.

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson.

"We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement to Deadline.

“We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone."

"There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

Added Flahive and Mensch, “We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job."

They closed off with: “Register to vote. And please vote.”

