Grey's Anatomy & Station 19 Crossover Trailer Confirms 'Shocking, Jaw-Dropping' Ending

The world is in a different place when Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return to screens this November.

To get fans up to speed, ABC is airing a three-hour crossover to kick off the new seasons of each series, and we should probably expect a lot of twists and turns.

November 12 will feature two hours of Grey's and one hour of its spinoff, and the latest trailer teases a game-changing development.

"Sometimes we all need saving," says Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) at the top of the teaser.

Meredith is then seen wearing personal protective equipment, including a face shield, as she looks concerned about what is happening in the hospital.

The clip also includes huge moments for fans of the franchise, including a tense war of words between Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd).

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Teddy accidentally called Owen during a sexual encounter with Tom (Greg Germann), and Owen subsequently called off their wedding.

He didn't tell her that he knew the truth, and based on the trailer, he wants her to admit it as opposed to him confronting her with it.

Might this suggest that Owen would give Teddy another chance?

There are some hopeful moments in the trailer with Meredith telling everyone that they need to continue their plight and not give up.

Then there's Miranda (Chandra Wilson), who looks genuinely concerned about the scenes unfolding in front of her very eyes, and uttering the following:

"Lord help us."

Indeed, there is going to be a lot at stake for the characters, and the narrator uttering the following makes us very worried:

The crossover "ends with a shocking, jaw-dropping ending that will have everyone saying, 'Oh my god.'"

We already know a big death was supposed to rock Grey's Anatomy in its final episodes last season, before it was cut short.

Could that death be getting a COVID-19 remix to slot into the crossover?

Hit the comments.

