Grey's Anatomy Could Be Ending This Season, According to Ellen Pompeo

Grey's Anatomy's days on ABC's schedule may be numbered.

Ellen Pompeo, the primetime soap's leading lady, has announced that Grey's Anatomy Season 17 "very well could be" the final season of the beloved series.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it,” Pompeo shared in Variety's piece about how the series revolutionized pop culture.

“I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now,” said Pompeo.

“I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be,” said the actress who upped her contract in 2018 to keep her on the show until 2020.

It is reported that Pompeo's current deal earns her over $550,000 per episode, which amounts to well over $12 million per season.

Still, Pompeo is not confirming the show is coming to a close, merely that there's a chance the end could be approaching.

“There’s your sound bite!” she told Variety. “There’s your clickbait! ABC’s on the phone!”

Indeed, Grey's Anatomy is one of the most popular shows around. It currently stands as ABC's top-rated series and garners a lot of viewers on streaming services.

The series regular appears in Nielsen's top streaming shows.

Pompeo delved further into potentially ending the series.

“I don’t take the decision lightly,” because that the series employs a lot of people and tackles a wealth of topical issues. “I’m very grateful for it.”

"I’m just weighing out creatively what can we do,” she said.

“I’m really, really, really excited about this season. It’s probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it’s really true.”

The series is set to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic during its upcoming 17th season, something that will put the staff of the hospital at great risk.

A decision on whether the series is ending should come soon because ABC is not going to let it go without celebrating its legacy with a planned conclusion.

What are your thoughts on Pompeo's comments?

Do you think it's time?

Hit the comments below.

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere Thursday, November 12.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.