Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: Explosive Confrontations, Cheaters Exposed, and More!

Months after having its season cut short due to COVID-19, Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC November 12 with a two-hour premiere.

ABC has now dropped plot details for the opener, and it's going to be a shocking affair.

"In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down," reads the logline for Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1.

"The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era."

"Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment," it concludes.

We already knew the series was tacking the COVID-19 pandemic, and we get it. A medical show sidestepping it would be problematic.

The interesting aspect of this is that we're picking up weeks after the season finale, and there will be flashbacks to address the lingering cliffhangers left by Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21.

The unintentially started fire is clearly a way to bring some of the Station 19 cast members into the fold, and ABC has confirmed the following Station 19 cast members will be a part of the premiere event.

Jason George, Stefania Spampinato, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Grey Damon, Danielle Savre, and Okieriete Onaodowan are the lucky names.

The logline for the second half of the premiere reads:

"Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire," it reads.

"Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents."

"Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it."

Yep, it seems like the second hour is going to change the dynamics of the show considerably.

Teddy is going to be livid to learn that people know about her personal life, even though she may not have come clean to Owen about what happened yet.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Owen found out the truth about Teddy on the day they were supposed to get married.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, and Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce.

The cast also includes Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

What are your thoughts on the plot details?

Hit the comments below, and be sure to return to TV Fanatic after the season premiere for a full review.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.