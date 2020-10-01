Jersey Shore Returns to Production With Big Changes

The family will be closer than ever on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4.

Per Deadline, the MTV juggernaut is back in production.

But there will be a different kind of energy on the show this season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast, crew, and producers are all in a bubble, adhering to state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

This means the cast members will not be inviting people back to their party pad, and will have to put up with each other this time.

What's more, it will take place in a Nevada resort, so we'll have a fresh new location for the cast.

The Bachelorette and Love Island recently completed productions on new seasons by going into a quarantine bubble, and it has largely been a success for both shows.

Love Island wrapped its second season earlier this week, and despite the islanders being atop the Cromwell Hotel, it was a decent season.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation includes Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

This will be the first season without Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, who announced her retirement from the franchise in December.

“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” she said on the Dec. 6 episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast.

“I am not coming back to [Jersey Shore Family Vacation] for a Season 4 if there is one."

“When I leave my kids and I film the show, I want to have a good time, and I’m putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person,” she continued.

“And lately on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic].”

Indeed, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 was a crazy season for Snooki and she suffered intense backlash following Angelina's wedding scenes airing.

Jersey Shore continues to be a success story for MTV, so it makes sense that the cabler would want it back on the air quickly.

The network also has The Challenge filming its next season, and Catfish just came off a remotely-produced season.

