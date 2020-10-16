Kate Hudson Joins Truth Be Told Season 2 with Octavia Spencer

Good news today from Apple.

There is a new costar joining their hit series, Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer.

Apple announced today that Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Kate Hudson will star alongside Octavia Spencer, who is a two-time Oscar winner and Golden Globe Award-winner, making Truth Be Told a star-studded affair, indeed!

The second season of the drama, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, is set to begin production in Los Angeles on October 26.

If you missed the first season (and seriously, shame on you), Spencer plays Poppy Parnell, a podcaster that was propelled to nationwife fame for a case that she thought was solved.

The first season found Poppy dragged into the spotlight once again when new evidence appears that suggests she got it all wrong.

And since her podcast was directly related to the conviction in the case, Poppy is faced with setting the record straight, a tough sell since she was leading the charge for the conviction in the first place.

The show was originally launched as a limited series, but it did very well for the fledgling streamer, and a second season was ordered.

That makes sense since the show remains timely with a lot of possibilities for development.

Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Poppy Parnell (Spencer), in Truth Be Told Season 2.

The season will follow a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test.

While the first season was based on a Kathleen Barber novel titled Are You Sleeping, the upcoming season will be covering new ground, relying entirely on the show's writers.

Of course, you know Hudson from her extensive library of work on screen, including films Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Deepwater Horizon, and Marshall, in which she starred opposite Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K.Brown.

TV fans may recall her as a tough-as-nails dance instructor on Glee Season 4 and from Larry David’s Original Movie, Clear History, with John Hamm and Michael Keaton.

Truth Be Told is executive produced by Octavia Spencer, alongside writer and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Norgaard.

The complete first season is now available to stream, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Truth Be Told launched early on the Apple TV+ platform, and joins fellow freshman year renewals such as The Morning Show, Dickinson, and For All Mankind as they prepare to launch their second seasons.

Are you excited for the second season?

Hit the comments and share your thoughts.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.