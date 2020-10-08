Kate Mulgrew Returning to Star Trek Universe in Animated Series

Captain Janeway back.

Kate Mulgrew is set to reprise her iconic Star Trek: Voyager role in Nickelodeon’s forthcoming CG-animated spinpff Star Trek: Prodigy.

The news dropped Thursday via a virtual panel at New York Comic Con.

The series will follow a group of lawless teens as they search the universe for adventure, meaning, and salvation aboard a derelict Starfleet ship they discover and crew.

Yep, the series will be aimed at the younger generation, so the home on Nickelodeon makes sense.

“When [exec producer] Alex Kurtzman called me over a year ago to propose this idea I have to tell you at first I was a little bit uncertain,” Mulgrew said during the NYCC panel.

“After all I have played her for seven years in four-and-a-half-inch heels. I have invested every scintilla of my being in that woman. And I thought, ‘An animated version of Janeway? I don’t know.’ But as I was talking to Kurtzman on the phone, long dormant longings to restore her started to stir and I thought, ‘This could be heavenly.’

“I was the first female captain,” the actress continued.

“And now I’m gonna be the first children’s captain. What could be better than that?”

Added Kurtzman:

“Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding."

"We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman of Trollhunters and Ninjago acclaim.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth will also serve as executive producers.

