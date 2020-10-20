Kristen Bell to Lead Netflix Murder Mystery The Woman in the House

Kristen Bell appears to be returning to her murder mystery roots.

The beloved Veronica Mars star will lead the cast of Netflix's The Woman in the House which sounds very similar to The Rear Window.

The streamer placed a series order Tuesday for the series that stars the actress as a hearbroken women who is bored of her life because every single day is the same.

Anna (Bell) “sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her," per the logline.

"But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, she starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder…. Or did she?”

Bell also serves asan executive producer on the eight-episode limited series, which was created by The Nobodies‘ Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf.

The series also has Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal as EPs.

Marti Noxon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dietland, and Sharp Objects) is also on board as a creative consultant.

Sanchez recent signed a first-look deal with the streamer, and also works on fellow Netflix series Dead to Me.

Bell is coming off a four-season run on The Good Place which wrapped on its own terms earlier this year.

While Bell is best-known for Veronica Mars, a role she reprised last year in a controversial limited series, she recently starred on Apple TV+ animated series Central Park, but she gave up the role because the character was biracial.

"This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege," she shared on Instagram earlier this year.

"Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right."

She concluded, "I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion."

What are your thoughts on this new role for Bell?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.