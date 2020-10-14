Last Man Standing: Coming to an End!

Last Man Standing's days on the FOX schedule are numbered.

The network announced Wednesday that the forthcoming ninth season will be its last.

Filming is already underway on the final season, which is set to hit the air in January.

"I've been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing," said Tim Allen, who's also an executive producer.

"I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done."

"We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season."

The good news is that the show has not been canceled.

It was previously canceled by ABC after six seasons, only to miraculously return from the dead on FOX over a year later.

The ABC cancellation was brought on due to the network not owning the show, meaning it stood to make little money in syndication off the series.

But it was still a heavy hitter on Fridays for the network.

"It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn.

"Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they've shown proves just how much this series has meant to them."

"On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing's brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy [Travis] and Hector [Elizondo], as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott."

"We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run."

Added 20th TV president Carolyn Cassidy, "Being the studio to bring national treasure Tim Allen back to television not once, but twice, was one of the great pleasures of all of our careers."

"The fact that this series, created by Jack Burditt and run by Kevin Abbott, has had such longevity is a testament to its talented writing staff and crew, the deep support of two television networks and the undeniable charisma of its stars, led by Tim Allen, Nancy Travis and Hector Elizondo."

The conclusion of Last Man Standing means that the only ongoing live-action comedy series are The Moodys and Call Me Kat.

