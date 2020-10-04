Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Jig-a-Bobo

You could also call this episode "The One Where Everyone Makes Deals With the Devil."

Many of the characters were searching for ways to protect themselves and theirs on Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 8, but with two episodes to go, it's too early to tell if those exchanges will be to their detriment.

The precipitating event was the funeral of Diana's friend, Bobo, aka Emmett Till, who was introduced on Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 3.

The South Side gathered to say goodbye to Bobo, who was lynched and vilely murdered by whites at age 14.

As Montrose sagely noted, it's a seminal event in every Black's life when someone they know is killed too young for no good reason.

And, following her father's mysterious death and her mother's subsequent disappearance, Bobo's death naturally sent the normally levelheaded Diana spiraling.

After seeing what had been done to Bobo, Diana ran off and into danger.

That peril came in the form of the nefarious Captain Lancaster, who later reaped what he sowed.

In another headscratcher, Lancaster was able to track down Diana, one of millions of blacks living in Chicago in 1955, based on her homemade comic book.

I realize Lancaster had black magic on his side, but c'mon.

After D failed to help him locate Hippolyta, Lancaster put a curse on her that would haunt her for the rest of her day, two demons in the form of young Black girls who stalked her.

Diana, superhero that she is, finally tracked down Lancaster and confronted him, but refused his devil's deal.

Did D's defiance ultimately cost her her life?

I can't believe that would be the case. But then, I'm still waiting for Uncle George to be resurrected after he was killed on Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 2.

Diana, who realized that the adults around her are lying about Hippolyta doing research on the road, found proof by discovering Woody hidden at Leti's boardinghouse.

There's got to be some reckoning following that.

D wasn't the only one having to make hard choices, as both Tic and Leti made Faustian deals with Christina.

Desperate to protect Leti and their unborn son, Tic traded the orrery key for knowledge about how to cast a spell.

That seemed like a one-sided bargain for Tic, right, since that the dimensional-wormhole projector thingee was destroyed on Lovecraft Country Season 1 Episode 7?

Ji-Ah surprisingly popped up at Leti's house, of course, creating tension between Tic and Leti.

As Tic angrily asked, if she had no intel about his impending death, why did she come? Just to see Tic one more time? If so, he was understandly not accommodating.

Ji-Ah's surprise appearance naturally pissed off Leti, who made a move as impulsive as Tic's running off to cast a spell. She gave Christina the negatives of Titus's pages in exchange for Christina making Tic invulnerable.

But instead, Christina made Leti invulnerable. Why? And will that invulnerability spell have any affect on Embryo George?

It was a heartwarming moment when Montrose explained his life with Dora to Tic, andf then Tic showed him the paperback written by Tic's son George, and the two of them made some kind of peace.

Then they attempted to cast a spell together. Ah, father-son bonding time!

After reading George's book, Tic believed that he's destined to die in five days for Christina to achieve immortality. But he also noted (in a sly nod to the deviations Misha Green and company have made from Matt Ruff's original novel) that George has gotten a few details wrong from the "real story" of Tic and his family.

But Christina paid two thugs to kill her and dump her body in the water. Then she emerged resurrected. So isn't she immortal already, without Tic dying? Is the butterfly effect at work here, with little changes causing big ripples in the overall picture?

Speaking of family reunions, Leti and Ruby were back to being as close to harmony as they get after a round of true confessions. Leti said she was pregant, while Ruby admitted that she's in bed with Christina.

Ruby is playing the most dangerous game of all, thinking she's going to gain power through magic, thanks to Christina.

Christina is too cunning, and the rest of them too reckless for Christina to ever get the short end of any deal.

What to make of Ruby and Christina's relationship? It's weird. That gender- and race-bending, potion-aided sex scene was hard to watch.

But the two do call each other on their shit. Ruby berated Christina for feeling nothing about the outrages committed against blacks. But Christina knocked Ruby off her high horse by pointing out that, on the day of Bobo's funeral, what Ruby really wanted was to get laid by a white man.

This can't end well for Ruby.

Now that Tic has proven his worth as an amateur spellcaster, summoning one of those murderous Ardham guard monsters, what does this mean for our heroes? Can they go from defense to offense? Might the rest of them make it out alive?

To figure out the narrative before season's end, watch Lovecraft Country online.

Who made the right moves this episode?

Was it heartwarming to see the families make up?

What is Christina up to?

Comment below.

Jig-a-Bobo Review Editor Rating: 4.75 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.75 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.