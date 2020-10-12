Luke Perry Remembered by Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast on Late Actor's 54th Birthday

Luke Perry's former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars paid tribute to the late actor on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Stars of the FOX hit took to social media Sunday to lead the tributes to their friend Perry, who passed away at 52 on March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke.

Perry portrayed Dylan McKay on the teen drama for most of its 10-year-run, taking a break between 1995 and 1998.

"Happy Birthday brother!! Love You ❤️," Brian Austin Green shared on Instagram with a throwback photo of himself and Perry.

Green shared another photo, which he described as the last photo Perry ever texted him.

"This has been a really hard day but you positively touched everyone you ever met," Green wrote.

"I love and miss you brother."

Green also spoke about his time with Perry on the show's official podcast on Sunday.

"He was an inspiration for me of just who he was and the choices he would make and how he would handle situations," Green said.

"And he's still very much a voice of conscience for me. He just so led by example that it shifts your way of looking at the world and appreciating the things that are around you.

"It was amazing for me after had passed of hearing all the stories of things he had done for people and never spoken about."

"Lazy Sunday with family... some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now," said Tori Spelling.

"And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday," she added.

"Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe. #sunday #familyday#familyiswhatyoucreate#loveeverymoment ❤️."

Jennie Garth went for a black-and-white photo with the following caption:

Forever in my heart.

"All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP," said Ian Ziering.

Madelaine Petsch, who starred alongside Perry on The CW's Riverdale said the following on the podcast:

"He was somebody who I could look to as an oracle through navigating this really strange time of kind of skyrocketing into being known in the world, something he knew so well."

"He taught me how to do it with grace and humility."

