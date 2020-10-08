Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 13 Review: Home Alone

Quarantine has taken a toll on the couples, and to say things got explosive is an understatement.

By the end of Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 13, one couple officially called it quits, and another was on a path of no return.

We should pour one out for Olivia & Brett and Christina & Henry right now.

Bennett & Amelia

It seems the healthier the couple, the less screentime they get. For a while now, Bennett and Amelia have gotten along so well with limited issues. We've seen less and less of them as the season progressed because of it.

However, their biggest issue was one that hung in the air and went undiscussed as both of them avoided talking about anything that could disrupt the harmonious vibe they've had going on.

The statewide lockdown was a godsend for both of them. Bennett and Amelia spent one-on-one time with each other doing some of everything, and it gave them the chance to get to know one another better.

Bennett and Amelia already got a headstart on being one of those married couples who look alike with time; when Amelia cut her hair, their similar appearance stood out even more.

Amelia getting an answer about where she would do her residency is something that could make or break their marriage.

When she found out she was going to Virginia, you could tell Bennett as happy for her but unenthused over the prospect of relocating, but the one thing that could've damaged their relationship they resolved with ease.

Bennett agreed to split his time between New Orleans and Virginia. Amelia had experience with independence within a relationship, so it was natural for her to accept the concept.

And they reached their agreement with such little fanfare that it was hard to believe it could've been a dealbreaker.

Each of their discussions with the experts impressed. Even with an unexpected wrench thrown into the process, they've persevered and are a perfect match.

Woody & Amani

Woody and Amani are another pairing who have done well during this process, and it seemed as though being stuck with one another during lockdown caused a few waves, but it was nothing they couldn't overcome.

Their biggest issue came about when Amani joked about Woody having lots of women in DM's, but when she didn't like how he responded to her joke, it made her think he was hiding something from her.

Woody is the reformed partier and ladies man, so it's understandable if it gets to Amani sometime. It's a chance there is something there they need to unpack if they haven't already.

However, in this case, it was more of a privacy thing. Woody reacting to her joke and not wanting someone going through his DMs, doesn't have to mean he's hiding something from her.

It could have been about the privacy aspect of it. If you're a naturally private person, it can put you off. It led to an argument that we never saw resolved, but when they spoke to the experts, they both expressed they worked through it.

Woody and Amani are good together, but sometimes it feels as though we see all the best parts of them and not any of their struggles.

Most of the time, when they have disagreements or aren't on the same page, they deflect and move on as if nothing is happening.

Their progress report shifted back to the conversation about children and how Woody wants them soon, and Amani prefers if they wait. They both agree that they're in this for a long time together, so Woody is fine waiting for children as long as it happens.

And it's only a matter of time before Amani talks him into getting that dog.

The most entertaining moment was when Pastor Cal had to clarify if Woody was using protection with Amani. MAFS gets way too personal, but since Woody was way too vocal about trying to impregnate his wife on the honeymoon, it was a fair question.

Karen & Miles

The lockdown did cause some friction between Miles and Karen, and it prompted an even-keel Miles to lose his temper and get blunt.

For some time, he was not getting everything he needed out of their relationship. Intimacy has been an issue for them, and it has gone beyond physical intimacy.

Miles has spent months feeling as though Karen didn't desire him or want to be with him. But it's gotten worse; Karen's language when she talks about Miles is so disturbing and offensive.

Karen's idea of masculinity and what it means is archaic and frustrating. She projects way too much onto Miles if he doesn't fit this type of man that she expects "Men" to be like.

So far, Karen has often referred to Miles as "feminine" and told him he isn't manly enough for her, and she's shared these things with Miles.

Instead of seeing that she has an emotionally mature man who knows how to communicate and express himself and is comfortable in his sexuality and masculinity, she challenges his masculinity at every turn.

Karen's previous relationship was a hot mess, and she expressed a history of dating the wrong types of men, so why on earth does she expect the good guy the experts set her up with to be like the trashy dudes she dated before?

Fortunately, Dr. Pepper called her out on her language and how she only seems to focus on herself in their relationship.

Miles is frustrated, and he finally reached a breaking point where he expressed that and told Karen that he doesn't feel as though she wants to be with him or is trying to meet him halfway.

Good for Miles. It's something fans have been discussing since the beginning, and it's so noticeable.

We always see Miles seeking out attention, affection, and affirmations, and Karen shuts him down the majority of the time. It's almost painful to watch.

It also has led to some contradictory, confusing signals. On the one hand, Karen tells Miles that she doesn't want him to suppress his emotions, but on the other hand, she challenges his masculinity when he does emote.

On the one hand, she wants a nice guy, but on the other hand, she tells him she doesn't believe that he's authentic in his niceness. She tells him he's not "manly" enough, but then she gets angry at him for being a "typical man" who wants sex.

The experts did help both of them talk through their issues. They gave them some tools to help communicate with one another better. It was probably for the best since Miles had admitted that if he had to make his choice at that moment, he would bow out.

Brett & Olivia

The funny thing about this season is Brett was they attempted to give Brett the villain edit, but it leveled out more than it should have.

Brett wasn't the best guy, and he's quite a character and difficult for a plethora of reasons, but he was also sympathetic.

Meanwhile, Olivia spent almost as much time coming across as "difficult" as she did a victim.

The lockdown exacerbated some of the problems that Brett and Olivia already had and only proved that they were and always have been a terrible match.

As a nurse practitioner, Olivia spent a lot of time at the hospital facing COVID-19 head-on, and it's commendable. She is the essential worker who was on the front line during all of this.

Brett spent his time in their apartment cooking, cleaning, and waiting for her to get home.

Brett didn't feel as though she was attentive, and when she broke the lockdown order and travel ban to see her mother, he felt as though Olivia was dismissive of his feelings and the pandemic.

Olivia was desensitized to the pandemic because of how often she dealt with it at work. As a result, she wasn't sympathetic to Brett's anxiety about the whole thing.

Olivia and Brett are an example of two people with different communication skills acting as if they don't understand one another.

Olivia claimed that Brett never told her how much her leaving bothered him, but in the same breath, she acknowledged that she was aware of how freaked out he was about the pandemic and provided examples of it.

Yes, people should communicate, but aren't some things apparent? Wouldn't you assume the man, who, by her words, had anxiety about the pandemic would have an issue with her breaking a travel ban to see her mother?

Did he need to spell that out to her? And Brett knows that Olivia doesn't pick up on all of his sarcastic comments or cues, so shouldn't he have been clearer about leaving?

Brett packing his belongings and leaving on the day Decision day would've been on if not for the pandemic was so messed up but also hilarious.

He took the food with him, and while Olivia was getting worked up on the phone, he only seemed annoyed that he forgot the coffee pot.

For some reason, the experts forced the two of them to meet up again to talk things through, but clearly, it was a wrap.

And Olivia asked Brett if there was a chance that they could work through their fundamental issues (that are dealbreakers, hence the poor match), and Brett responded with a cheerful, "no thanks."

It was savage, quintessentially Brett, and funnier than it should've been. It's hard to believe Brett could ever be a poor communicator when he's so blunt.

So, it's the end of the road for Brett and Olivia, but is anyone surprised?

Henry & Christina

The next couple who should bite the dust is Henry and Christina. It's brutal.

The two of them have fallen through the cracks a lot this season. The experts' absence has been glaring this season, and Henry and Christina are an example.

Even though they were stuck together in quarantine for weeks, it didn't improve their relationship at all.

Henry celebrated his 35th Birthday, and despite his phone going off all that day with messages and phone calls, and a friend of his delivering a cake to their apartment, Christina forgot and didn't acknowledge it.

Henry rightfully pointed out that, if the roles were reversed, it would've been a problem for Christina.

Then Henry noticed that Christina got dressed up and told him she was going on a walk in the afternoon, but outside of a text at midnight about helping a friend, she never returned home that night.

Their individual sessions with the experts were illuminating.

Christina shared that she wished Henry was more considerate. She mentioned that she would've liked him to bring her flowers on his way home from work or thought about her more.

And the mention of flowers brought back her interview where she said no man has ever bought her flowers. It's hard to imagine HENRY being the first guy to do that given their relationship, but OK.

She also mentioned that Henry wasn't attentive when she opened up to him and shared things, but it was especially difficult to process this gripe when she told him to "Get over it" the last time he was vulnerable with her.

Dr. Pepper FINALLY told Christina that she does need to initiate some things if she wants them.

Meanwhile, Henry told Pastor Cal that Christina has a pattern of lying that has made it difficult for him to open up to her. And he cited the housing discrepancy that raised a few red flags with viewers early on.

He also brought up Christina's disappearing act, and he wasn't mincing words. Pastor Cal called Henry out perfectly when Henry said he couldn't change or express himself properly.

Henry can express himself, he just chooses not to when it comes to Christina. He was long overdue to hear that from someone outside of Christina.

They both left their sessions feeling like they got something productive out of it, but then it led to a clash when they sat down to talk.

Henry was blunt and told Christina about her dishonesty, and Christina was deflated and told him his honesty was making her shut down.

Again, the irony is not lost here. Christina then had an odd, suspect emotional fit where she made eye contact with the camera and surprised Henry with her emotional outburst.

Henry glanced at the camera too, and you could sense that he felt as if Christina was putting on an act. The conversation didn't go anywhere, and it didn't go well.

Later, we found out that Christina was barely at the apartment anymore, but Henry shared on his diary cam that Christina confronted him with something shocking.

She claimed that she had a reliable source that told her that Henry was gay and had been in a relationship with another guy. Christina mentioned that Henry was spending a lot of time away from the house and would take too long to return to their apartment, so she thought it was credible.

But according to Henry, she wouldn't show him the mysterious text message she received.

It's all a bit disconcerting. Similar to Karen, Christina has this idea of what men should be; when faced with a guy who doesn't fit that preconceived notion, they make some stereotypical inferences.

It seems as though Christina would rather believe that Henry is gay than face the notion that he isn't attracted to her specifically.

And coming off of her mysterious rendezvous, maybe she's projecting on Henry instead.

But after all of these accusations, rumors, conflicts, and more, they have a snowball's chance in hell of being friends let alone a happily married couple.

Over to you, MAFS Fanatics. Are you shocked by the Henry rumor? Do you believe Christina is making it up or someone else is messing with them?

How awful was Brett for bailing on Olivia like that? Are you surprised Miles spoke his mind? Hit the comments below.

You can watch Married at First Sight online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic.