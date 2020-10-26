Mindhunter Is Probably Canceled, According to David Fincher

Viewers have probably seen the last of Mindhunter.

The beloved Netflix series starred Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff as two FBI agents spearheading profiling techniques in the late '70s and early '80s – blending real-life criminals with the narrative.

In a new interview with Vulture, David Finger has opened up about how the series is likely toast after two seasons.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the cast options had expired, throwing future seasons into doubt.

"We had done the first season of Mindhunter without a showrunner, with me pinch-hitting on a week-by-week basis," Fincher explained to Vulture.

"We started getting scripts for the second season, and I ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn't like any of it."

"So we tossed it and started over. But it's a 90-hour work week. It absorbs everything in your life.

"When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, 'I don't know if I have it in me right now to break season three.' [...] Mindhunter was a lot for me."

Fincher was then asked whether the show was effectively done at the streamer after two seasons.

"I think probably. Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show.

"I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs."

Netflix has made a string of questionable decisions of late, canceling The Society, GLOW, and I Am Not Okay With This.

Two of those shows were officially renewed for additional seasons, but the streamer said they were being cut short due to complications from COVID-19.

With the streamer not giving much information on viewership for shows, it's difficult to assess what will be axed.

While Mindhunter was buzzy, it was thought to be a costly series, something that would need to justify a lot of viewers.

With the cast contracts expiring, the writing was on the wall for a third season, and it looks even less likely.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.