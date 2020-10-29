Mom Boss Addresses How Anna Faris Will Be Written Out

Anna Faris is no longer a cast member on Mom.

That much we've known for a few weeks now.

Faris, who has starred as Christy Plunkett on the series since its debut in 2013, will not be getting an on-screen goodbye.

Fortunately, Mom co-creator and Gemma Baker has revealed the character will be getting a happy ending.

"One of the beautiful things about recovery is that quite often people's lives get bigger and better than they could have imagined," Baker told TV Line in a new interview.

"And that will be Christy's experience. We are pretty sure that our audience, many of whom have been rooting for Christy since the pilot, will be happy for her and satisfied by her new path."

Christy has a close relationship with her mother, so her departure will change the dynamic of the series.

"Christy's absence will have a ripple effect on Bonnie throughout the season," Baker added.

"Part of Bonnie's journey this year will be to figure out what she wants to do now that she's actually grown up."

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said when it was revealed she would be walking away from the show.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," her statement continues.

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Fans have been split down the middle following the announcement, with many pointing out that shows rarely survive when they begin losing leads.

For now, Mom Season 8 is confirmed, but there's no telling whether the series will continue beyond that point.

What are your thoughts on the comments from the co-creator?

