Mom: CBS Teases First Season Without Anna Faris!

Now that we know Mom Season 8 is coming to CBS in November, the network has dropped some details about the first season without co-lead Anna Faris.

There is still no indication of how Christy will be written out of the series, but we do know the premiere will be titled "Sex Bucket and the Grammar Police."

According to the official press release, "when Bonnie invites the ladies to a slumber party, childhood games reveal adult problems."

In photos released, we see Bonnie (Allison Janney) with Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), Jill (Jaime Pressly), Tammy (Kristen Johnston), and Wendy (Beth Hall) and a Happy Birthday Tammy sign in the background.

Given that the characters are in a celebratory mood, we're inclined to believe that Christy will get a happy ending away from the series.

If you watch Mom online, you know there have been some dark moments for the characters, and given the subject matter of the series, a tragic ending for Christy would not be out of the question.

When Mom was renewed for Season 8, Faris was expected to return as a series regular, but fans were stunned in September when Faris announced she was done with the series.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in the statement at the time.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," her statement continued.

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

WBTV, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions released their own joint statement on the stunning departure:

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us.

"We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

What are your thoughts on the way the series will continue without Faris?

Hit the comments.

Mom Season 8 premieres Thursday, November 5 at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.