Netflix Announces Fate of Narcos: Mexico

Netflix is keeping Narcos: Mexico around.

The streamer has confirmed that a third season has been ordered, almost nine months after the sophomore run dropped.

There will be some changes behind-the-scenes ahead of the new season.

Series co-creator Carlo Bernard is taking over as showrunner reins from the longtime Narcos boss Eric Newman.

Newman is currently under an overall deal with the streamer on both the feature side (Bright, Power Project) and the television side (Hemlock Grove, Narcos and Narcos:Mexico) and he will segue into overseeing a broadening Netflix slate that includes the previously announced opioid TV drama Painkiller, Escape From Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, and The Upper World starring Daniel Kaluuya.

Newman will continue to executive produce alongside Bernard and Jose Padilha, so he will still have input on the show.

In addition, Wagner Moura, who starred as Pablo Escobar during the first two seasons of Narcos, will return to the series, directing two episodes in the new season.

"I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows," Newell said.

"Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands."

"Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters," reads the logline from Netflix.

"As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge."

"But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away."

Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa are all set to return for Season 3.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.