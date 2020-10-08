On Becoming a God in Central Florida Canceled After Showtime Reverses Renewal

In what is becoming a common excuse when canceling TV shows of late, On Becoming a God in Central Florida has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The series, which was already renewed for a second season last September, will not be returning to Showtime.

Deadline confirmed the news.

“Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season,” the network said in a statement.

“The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable."

"It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."

"We extend our deepest thanks to star and executive producer Kirsten Dunst, creators Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, showrunner Esta Spalding and their fellow executive producers George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell, the terrific cast and crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television.”

Dunst starred as Krystal Stubbs is a minimum-wage-earning water park employee in Greater Orlando who schemes her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise, a cultish, flag-waving, multi-billion dollar multi-level marketing / pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin.

Theodore Pellerin (The OA), Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs) and Beth Ditto (Nocturnal Animals) also starred.

The series is the latest in a long line of shows that have been canceled with the pandemic being used as an excuse by their respective networks.

Earlier this week, GLOW was canceled, despite filming two episodes of its fourth and final season.

Netflix has also canceled I Am Not Okay With This and The Society.

The most surprising cancellation, however, was ABC's Stumptown.

