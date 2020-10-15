Original Charmed Star Rose McGowan Claps Back at Sarah Jeffery: 'Reboots Will Always Be the Shadow'

The feud between the cast of the original Charmed and its reboot continues to heat up.

Rose McGowan, who was part of the Instagram Live that Sarah Jeffery responded to earlier this week, has now thrown in her two cents.

Jeffery slammed McGowan and Holly Marie Combs following the video in which they both expressed their disdain for the reboot.

Jeffery said that it was "sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

“Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly had no idea who you were til you tweeted,” McGowan wrote in an Instagram response.

“I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who’s in the reboot," she added.

"Absolutely nothing to do with race, that’s quite a stretch you took. I’m beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that. I’m sure you are a great actress.”

“My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way – a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name."

"I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I’m dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle.”

"This is not my ego trashing the reboot, this is a criticism of the crators (those are the ones who should be embarrassed) with little to no imagination making bank off of years of us busting our ass to create a legacy that you are actually profiting off as well."

"I care that Hollywood won't stop making remakes that don't need to be remade."

"It's a formula that's gone on for too long," the actress says.

"Mediocrity rules there, not just sociopaths."

"There's no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate."

"Reboots will always be the shadows, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well," she concluded, before signing off with the following:

Best, Rose McGowan. NYT bestselling author of Brave, creator of Planet 9, Cultural Resetter, Time magazine's Person(s) of the Year, & too many other things to list.

It's clear McGowan is unimpressed with the myriad of reboots on the air and how they do little to pay tribute to the shows that came before them.

What are your thoughts on this response?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.