People's Choice Awards: Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, and Outer Banks Among Top Nominations

While Broadcast TV has been shut out of awards shows in recent years, the 2020 People's Choice Awards represented them well.

Grey's Anatomy, which is a TV institution at this point, secured five total nominations.

NBC's This Is Us notched six noms across five categories, while The CW's Riverdale had four nominations in total.

Outer Banks, a sleeper hit for Netflix, managed to score five.

The show is set to air Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9/8c on E!

Voting begins today, October 1 and ends on Friday, Oct. 23 via pca.eonline.com.

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.