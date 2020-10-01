People's Choice Awards: Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, and Outer Banks Among Top Nominations

People's Choice Awards: Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, and Outer Banks Among Top NominationsPaul Dailly at .
While Broadcast TV has been shut out of awards shows in recent years, the 2020 People's Choice Awards represented them well.
Grey's Anatomy, which is a TV institution at this point, secured five total nominations.
NBC's This Is Us notched six noms across five categories, while The CW's Riverdale had four nominations in total.
Outer Banks, a sleeper hit for Netflix, managed to score five.
The show is set to air Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9/8c on E!
Voting begins today, October 1 and ends on Friday, Oct. 23 via pca.eonline.com.
THE SHOW OF 2020
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Last Dance
The Masked Singer
This Is Us
Tiger King
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Outer Banks
Ozark
Riverdale
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Dead To Me
Grown-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck Mediterranean
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
American Idol
America's Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, Space Force
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race
Just Sam, American Idol
Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
THE REALITY STAR OF 2020
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt's Creek
Tiger King
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
