Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The Gift of the Magi

Tariq was bound to be found out sometime.

But who would have thought he'd be caught red-handed by Saxe after accidentally getting drugged at a frat party? If you had that on your bingo card, you're a psychic, and you should probably play the lottery.

Tariq has done a tremendous job at keeping his biggest secret -- that he murdered his father. But it came out on Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 5, and now, Saxe has the proof to take him down.

Or does he?

The manner in which Saxe obtained Tariq's video wasn't legal and won't be admissible in court, but it paints a much clearer picture for Saxe. And it has the potential to lead to Tariq's downfall.

Especially now that he has Davis willing to work with him in the interest of justice.

In the interest of justice, Tariq St. Patrick's going to jail. Saxe [to Davis]

But Davis has proven to have his own agenda, so it's probably not wise to take everything he says at face value. Springing Tasha free is his main priority, but he hasn't proven to care about much beyond that goal. So why would nailing Tariq for Ghost's murder be high on his priority list?

This tentative truce between the two lawyers may be just that, tentative.

And while Saxe and Davis are seemingly plotting his demise, Tariq is none the wiser to this point.

Tariq has been all over the place since he started at Stansfield, but he's been able to keep everything straight, but things are beginning to slip out of his control, with no easy fix in sight.

His birthday brought about many conflicting emotions, and it was taking everything he had inside him to keep his feelings bottled up. He had Tasha commanding him to keep Tameka quiet while completing homework and being a regular college student.

Even though he was drugged, Tariq's decision to go to Raina's grave, and later his father's, shows the state of his psyche. He keeps so much buried deep, never wanting his façade to slip, and allowing someone to actually see the real Tariq because what does that man look like?

It's terrifying for Tariq to potentially look in the mirror and see someone who looks an awful look like James St. Patrick staring back at him.

Tariq has killed before, but he didn't go to Tameka's house with his first plan being to shoot her, at least that's not the way it came across. Tariq is smart, and he plays to his strengths with adults, reminding them that he's still technically a kid.

If Davis hadn't shown up, there's no telling where things would have went, but Tariq isn't Tommy. He doesn't go into situations with his gun out first before he starts asking questions.

He's repeatedly told how much he's like Ghost, and he rejects the notion time and time again, but there are aspects of his personality that are very much like his fathers. And one of them is his ability to read a situation and play to his strengths.

Muscle isn't his strength, his words are.

And that's what also makes him a weapon to Monet and her operation.

Monet appears to understand that Tariq can help her more than he can hurt her, and she's accepting him into the family now, but it goes without saying that Tariq will be on a short leash because he's not family.

He can ingratiate himself as much as he wants, but he's not blood. He knows this, and his speech to Brayden pretty much confirms that he knows much more about how things in the Tejada family work than he lets on.

Look out for yourself, Tariq. Dru

Bringing in Brayden proves that he trusts him more than anyone, and also that he understands the danger he could potentially be in. Tariq isn't unaware of the risks, but he also recognizes that the risks may be necessary.

Brayden has been a somewhat enjoyable, if not a bit overwhelming, character but now he's being set up to be a person who facilitates in Tariq's downfall through his relationship with Riley.

Riley may be one of the more annoying characters they've every introduced across either series, and that's saying something because we dealt with Holly for years. But her character is about as unlikeable as it gets, and hopefully, Tariq wises up to her sooner than later.

The mid-season finale ends with Tariq secure enough in how things are going for him but oblivious to the fact that his world is set to crumble.

But you should never count a St. Patrick down and out. That could prove to be the first of many mistakes.

Everything Else You Need To Know

Carrie and Zeke's hookup has disaster written all over it.

So, Jabari just plagiarized Tariq's paper after all the times he's preached to Tariq about what kind of man he should be? Now, this could be exciting, but it still doesn't incorporate Jabari into the larger narrative, which means his storyline is still not of that much interest.

Brayden's brother stole all Tariq's product, which is impeccable timing now that he's been accepted into the Tejada family with mostly open arms. I'm sure they will be accommodating and cut him a break, right?

It's meant to be a joke, and it lands nicely, but seriously, why does everyone know where Tameka lives?

Monet makes a lot of sense most of the time, but it's hard to follow her thinking regarding Ramirez. There is a much grander plan in place here, but it's been very hard to follow thus far.

Poor Dru. We barely know Dru, and yet you can just tell he's a nice person who deserves good things, and he better get them!

A lot was happening during this hour, and while things didn't end on a shocking cliffhanger, they did end with a lot of questions.

And we've now got an indeterminate amount of time to speculate about the answers!

Do you think Davis is serious about bringing Tariq down?

Will Tariq figure out who is setting him up?

Will Carrie and Jabari finally have appealing storylines?

Let me know your thoughts down below, and please watch Power Book II: Ghost online right now, so you're all caught up!

