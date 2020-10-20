Roswell, New Mexico Casts The Originals Alum Steven Krueger

Steven Krueger is returning to The CW and reuniting with Julie Plec.

The actor, best known for starring on The Originals for five seasons, is joining the cast of Roswell, New Mexico for its third season.

Deadline first reported the news.

He is set to play Heath, "Liz’s ambitious colleague at a high-tech laboratory in Los Angeles. Despite his casual irreverence, which Liz finds infuriating, Heath cares deeply for his work and like Liz, is willing to do whatever it takes to make the world a better place," according to the outlet.

He and Liz struggle to agree on anything, but his different approach ultimately pushes her to break her old patterns and discover new ways of looking at the world.

Krueger might be pulling double duty on the series after landing the male lead in Showtime pilot Yellowjackets, with the cabler yet to make a decision on the future of the project.

Krueger has also appeared on NCIS, Good Trouble, Pretty Little Liars, Hawaii Five-0, and Anger Management.

Roswell, New Mexico earned a third season renewal earlier this this year, but it will be without co-showrunner Carina Adly Mackenzie.

"I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico. I do not take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust Roswell, New Mexico to capable hands," she said in a statement to THR in July.

"I am so proud of what we built over the last two years, and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight."

Roswell, New Mexico is set to return to The CW in the first half of 2021.

The series typically airs at midseason but it could be delayed a little this time due to the network holding much of its entire slate to January 2021.

