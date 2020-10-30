Sarah Drew to Star in Freeform Thriller

A Grey's Anatomy vet is lining up her return to the small screen.

Per Deadline, Sarah Drew has been cast in a season-long arc on forthcoming Freeform thriller, Cruel Summer.

Cruel Summer takes place over three summers–’93, ’94, ’95–in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate, is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America.

Each one-hour episode is told fom the POV of one of the two main girls.

Drew is set to play Cindy Turner, mother to Jeanette.

Cindy struggles to hold her family together while being in the crosshairs of town gossip.

The series sounds reminiscent of Pretty Little Liars, which Freeform has tried to replicate multiple times now.

Might this be the show that sticks for the network?

We know it will bring Olivia Holt (Cloak and Dagger) back to the network following her two-season stint on the now-canceled superhero drama.

Drew is best known for starring as April Kepner on the ABC medical drama, Grey's Anatomy.

The actress was let go from the series in 2018 amid a creative reshuffle for the show which also saw fellow series regular Jessica Capshaw getting the boot.

Drew was set to lead CBS' Cagney and Lacey reboot in 2018, but the show did not make it beyond pilot stage.

In 2019, she was snapped up to lead The Republic of Sarah for CBS, but the series did not go to series, and was recently picked up by The CW.

Unfortunately, Drew will not be a part of the cast.

