Saturday Night Live: Jack White to Serve as Musical Guest, Replacing Morgan Wallen

Saturday Night Live has found a replacement for Morgan Wallen.

The NBC series has tapped White Stripes vet Jack White after it was forced to drop Wallen.

Series overlord Lorne Michaels revealed the news during an interview Friday with Today‘s Willie Geist.

“Jack White is coming in, and there could be some other stuff,” he said, teasing potential surprise guests.

“Calling someone on a Thursday to be here on a Friday is complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go… [White] is always good on the show.”

As for the decision to oust Wallen, "He probably isn’t the first country singer [or] the first person from rock and roll who partied after, in this case, a football game, or a concert. We’re just living in a different time.”

Earlier this week, news broke that the series ousted the country singer ahead of his SNL debut after TikTok videos showed him not wearing a mask, and being in crowded bars in Tuscaloosa, Ala this past weekend. \

Like many series, SNL is being able to produce episodes under strict COVID guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

The safety measures are implemented by New York.

Wallen announced he was no longer appearing in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

"My actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams… I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down.”

Wallen rose to fame after competing on The Voice Season 6.

He has released two top 10 country singles this year.

No word on whether he will get to appear at a later date, but given the extent of the TikTok videos, don't hold your breath.

