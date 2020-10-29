Saved by the Bell Revival: Lark Voorhies to Return as Lisa Turtle

Another Saved by the Bell alum has been confirmed to appear in the forthcoming revival.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Lark Voorhies will return as Lisa Turtle.

She joins former cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly), Mario Lopez (Slater), and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie).

This means that Dustin Diamond's Screech is the only lead original cast member to not have a role in the new series.

Given events of recent years, don't expect Diamond to be a part of the show, either.

If the new series wants to address him, it will likely be a comment in passing about what became of the beloved character. .

Recasting such a pivotal character would probably not go down well with fans.

EW did not reveal whether Voorhies is back in a recurring capacity or a guest star, but it notes that Lisa is “thriving with a successful career in fashion.”

Voorhies opened up earlier this year about being left out of the revival.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision,” Voorhies told Dr. Oz.

“With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

Voorhies also admitted that she felt multiple emotions when she sees photos of her former co-stars together.

“They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly,” she said.

News of Voorhies returning comes days after the full-length trailer revealed the returns of Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High.

The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serve as executive producer.

What are your thoughts on the casting announcement?

Saved by the Bell launches on Peacock Wednesday, November 25.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.