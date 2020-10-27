Saved by the Bell: Zack and Kelly Return in Full-Length Trailer

Some friendships are forever.

That is the main takeaway from the official trailer for Peacock's forthcoming Saved by the Bell reboot.

Thw two-minute clip gives fans their first glimpse at Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Governor Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski-Morris.

They reunite with A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and find themselves bursting into song in a rendition of "Friends Forever."

Peacock recently announced that the highly anticipated reimagining will hit the air on Wednesday, November 25.

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High.

The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Berkley Lauren and Lopez are set to be series regulars on the series.

John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serve as executive producer. Saved by the Bell is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The trailer shows off a lot of crazy scenes, including how the show will work now that there is no studio audience.

Yep, this new take is a single-camera comedy, but at least there are some returning cast members.

Far too often, reboots forget about the shows that came befor ethem, so it will be interesting to see how it all comes together.

Have a look at the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.