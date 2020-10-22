Servant Season 2: When Will it Premiere?

Apple TV+ just confirmed it will be ringing in the new year with a new serving of Servant.

The streamer has announced that M. Night Shyamalan's horror will make its highly anticipated return to streaming Friday, January 21.

Servant focuses on a Philadelphia couple named Dorothy and Sean Turner, who hire a young nanny, Leanne, to move in and take care of their baby, Jericho, a reborn doll.

The doll, which Dorothy believes is her real child, was the only thing that brought her out of her catatonic state following Jericho's death. While Sean deals with the grief on his own, he becomes deeply suspicious of Leanne.

As the first season progressed, it became clear there was a lot of secrets Leanne was hiding from the family, and Sean set out to get answers with his brother-in-law, Julian.

Servant Season 2 focuses on Leanne's return after the revelation that she was part of a cult, but is she really a. villain?

As much as her aunt and uncle framed her as such, there seemed to be a genuine side to her, likely meaning she will be battling the fine line between good and evil during the second batch of episodes.

The cast includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbellm Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

Apple TV+ recently renewed Dickinson for a third season ahead of its second season debut, and has also picked up new seasons of The Morning Show, See, among other titles.

Servant Season 2 was affected by the pandemic, but with the series back in production, fans will be able to watch the series weekly after its debut on the streamer.

Have a look at a clip release by Apple TV+ below.

