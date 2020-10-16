Star Trek: Discovery Renewed for Season 4

Star Trek: Discovery will take flight for a fourth season at CBS All Access.

The streamer confirmed the pickup Friday, while also revealing that production will begin Monday, November 2.

The news comes the same week Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 made its grand debut ... with a gigantic time jump.

The first two seasons were set before the original Star Trek series, but the latest season catapulted the characters more than 900 years into the future.

It's a convincing hook, especially for those that wanted to take to the future with the characters.

Sonequa Martin-Green leads the cast as Commander Michael Burnham, a human raised by Vulcans who serves aboard the U.S.S. Discovery.

The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Tilly, and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber.

Discovery resurrected the TV franchise, and it has built a wide array of shows on CBS All Access and beyond.

Star Trek: Short Treks, an animated spinoff recently aired, while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Discovery alums Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock), and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) is in the works.

Star Trek Picard has already aired its first season and is renewed for a second.

Star Trek: Discovery recently made its broadcast debut on CBS to help bridge the gap in these COVID-19 times with networks struggling for original content.

While the ratings have not been stellar, it will probably help get new viewers to watch the show on streaming.

CBS also began airing Season 1 episodes of Discovery this fall to bolster its primetime lineup in light of production delays caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.