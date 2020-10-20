Supergirl Is Ending. We Want to See THIS Before It Goes!

Who saw this coming?

The news that Supergirl Season 6 will be the Girl of Steel's swan song came as a shocker given the fact that its predecessor, Arrow, lasted eight seasons, and The Flash is showing no signs of stopping.

Yes, Supergirl Season 5 was not the show's finest hour, but its final episodes showed promise. Now, the writers only have one more chance to give us an enthralling season of television, and we know just where they can start.

Cat Grant

If there is one person who is missed most that all Supergirl fans can agree on, it's Cat Grant.

We know real life complications are the reason behind Cat's absence after Supergirl Season 1, but we can't help but wish for an appearance from Calista Flockhart, even if it's only for a moment.

It'll be hard to pull off, especially now that we are in the middle of a pandemic, so we might be just a tad bit overly optimistic that Cat Grant will grace our screens again.

Who knows, though? Maybe she and Kara can Zoom and she can teach her one last life lesson? Miracles can happen.

A Suitable Love Interest for Kara

Kara has, unfortunately, suffered in the love department numerous times. From her chemistry-lacking relationship with James to her star-crossed-lovers romance with Mon-El, she's never been able to get it just right.

While we are all for the notion that Kara does not need a love interest to make her character complete, it would be nice to see her gain that sort of happiness. She more than deserves it.

And we are sorry, but that person is definitely not William. His relationship with Kara suffers from the same thing that failed with James -- there is no chemistry. A romance between the two is just not believable.

Maybe Mon-El will return; we know a lot of online fans disliked him, but it's hard to deny that he and Kara were perfect for one another in the end. Stupid time travel.

Or maybe she'll find someone new that will knock everyone else out of the park. Just please, no more trying to push Kara and William.

Alex Becomes a Mom

What ever happened to Alex's pursuit of adopting a child?

The reason behind her break-up with Maggie on Supergirl Season 3 was because of her desire to have kids and her fiancé's desire not to have kids.

Alex's motherhood storyline continued on Supergirl Season 4 but came to a complete stop when an adoption fell through, and she began her relationship with Kelly.

We would like to see Supergirl circle back to this dream of Alex's so that she can finally adopt a child. Ideally, she can do so with Kelly since they make such a great couple, and this will give their relationship the screen time it deserves.

More Dreamer

Speaking of more screen time, can Nia Nal please get the attention she has, most definitely, earned?

Nia has grown tremendously since her character was introduced on Supergirl Season 4 Episode 1, but she rarely got a storyline outside of her relationship with Brainy on this past season.

Not that we don't love Nia and Brainy together; we do, we just want to see more of what we saw on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 15.

Nia's struggle with the meaning of justice when her roommate was assaulted showcased not only Nicole Maines' acting skills, but also the complexity of her character.

If Supergirl is to go out with a bang, then they need to develop more substantial storylines for one of the show's strongest characters.

J'onn Returns to Mars

This one is bittersweet, but we couldn't think of a more perfect end for the Martian Manhunter.

J'onn's brother and former lover are on Mars, and it's his home. Once the civil war is over and he feels as if his time on Earth is done, he can return to Mars and live among his people.

Of course, Kara and Alex are his family, too, which accounts for the bitter part of this scenario. But change is a part of life, and it is definitely a part of all final seasons of television shows.

J'onn's struggle with his home planet and his roots can come full circle if he returns to Mars. Hopefully, though, he'll still be able to visit his family on Earth.

A Showcase of Their Greatest Hits

What's a final season without featuring at least a few fan favorites?

One saving grace in Supergirl coming to an end is that the writers know this is the end, which means they can wrap up its series-long story by writing a love letter to the fans, essentially.

To me, this means the return of past characters like Winn, Cat Grant, James, Sam, and so on.

It also means planting little Easter eggs here and there that reference past events on the show that everyone remembers. It's moments like these that make a final season great by paying respect to the fans.

Andrea Joins the Superfriends

Our feelings towards Andrea have changed so often that it feels like a roller coaster ride. But there is no doubt that deep down, she is a good person.

Plus, things are looking up for her after Lena was able to talk her off the ledge of killing Kara on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19.

Andrea's connection to Lena, along with her superhero abilities as Acrata, make her the perfect candidate for joining the Superfriends.

She could add a lot to the group with her abrasive personality and good heart. Can you imagine her working side-by-side with Supergirl? The material basically writes itself with their contrasting personalities.

Kara and Lena, BFF's again

One of the reasons Supergirl Season 5 struggled was because of the tension between two of its main characters.

Kara and Lena have one of the best relationships on the show, and it was a mistake to make them take the same route that Clark and Lex have taken, historically.

Thankfully, the two best friends made up on the finale, but we suspect that it won't be all sunshine and roses from here on out.

Both Kara and Lena said things on this past season that they can't take back, but they can try to move forward.

Let's just hope that they can somehow get back to the dynamic duo they were before Lena found out Kara was Supergirl or develop an even stronger bond.

Brainy and Nia Reunite

Brainy and Nia struggled to come into their own as a couple, but Brainy broke it all off when he decided to work with Lex to stop Leviathan.

It was a bad call by Brainy, and his relationship with Nia was never the same for the rest of the season.

While they have had their struggles, they have the potential to be a powerhouse couple. If only they can get past their communication issues, they can finally come together once again.

Like most characters on the show, Brainy and Nia deserve to be happy, so why can't they be happy together?

Crossovers

We know there are no planned crossovers between Supergirl and any of the other Arrowverse shows, but that doesn't mean that a few characters can't pop in for a few fights or rounds of karaoke.

If anything, Barry Allen needs to stop by. He was the first superhero Kara teamed up with, and their bond is quite heartwarming.

Also, she needs to see her cousin one last time. Or, Kara can appear on his new show -- Superman and Lois. Either way, it will be so sad if we never see Kara and Clark fight side-by-side ever again.

A Strong (and New) Villain

As much as Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor has proven to be one of the best portrayals of the popular villain, Supergirl has been there, done that. It's time for a new villain to get a chance to shine.

With Lex Luthor and, hopefully, Leviathan, gone, a new, stronger villain can appear and prove to be one of the toughest Supergirl has ever faced.

Who that will be, I don't know. But it is time for a change, and we all know that picking a good adversary to Supergirl plays a big part in whether a season is good or not.

If you have any thoughts as to who this Big Bad should be, let me know in the comments!

Kara's Acceptance

Lastly, we want and desperately hope that Kara will finally be able to accept both of her identities as one.

Kara Zor-El and Kara Danvers can coexist. One does not have to negate the other, and she does not and should not have to choose.

This trope of conflicting identities has occurred on most, if not all, superhero shows, and it's always heartbreaking to see our heroes struggle with this inner crisis.

Kara is a good person, whether she's writing a groundbreaking story or saving people from a burning building. That's who she is, and we want to see her finally be content with her life, no matter her ending.

I'll turn it over to you, Supergirl Fanatics!

What do you want to see on the last season of Supergirl? Are you optimistic it will be a great season, or are you nervous that it won't live up to expectations?

Supergirl returns to The CW in Spring 2021.

