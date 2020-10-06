Tamron Hall Scores Early Season 3 Renewal

Walt Disney Television has renewed the nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall for a third season, it was announced today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

"Tamfam, thank you for giving us the space and grace to have a real conversation every day. Life is about the tough talks; but for me, more than anything else, it's about having an honest, fair and open discussion where we can laugh, learn and find hope together," said Tamron Hall.

"Thank you to my Disney-ABC team for proving we can still dream together and to our terrific station partners. Also thanks to our many guests who have agreed it's time to say 'let's talk about it.'"

"Tamron and our team aggressively came out of the starting block for a fantastic first month of our new season," said William Burton, SVP, Syndication, Daytime & Sports, ABC Entertainment.

"From exclusive newsmaking interviews to compelling conversations, we look forward to the 'Tamron Hall' show remaining a daytime destination for viewers for years to come."

"'Tamron Hall' provides a current and relevant platform for people to come tell their stories," said Candi Carter, executive producer and showrunner.

"I'm thrilled that now we'll have more opportunities to tell great stories and be an exciting daytime destination."

The series is hosted by Tamron Hall, who won the Daytime Emmy(R) Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season.

Since its second season premiere on Sept. 14, the series is averaging 1.2 million Total Viewers season to date, up 9% versus the same week a year ago.

During premiere week, the series ranked among the top five syndicated talk shows with total viewership.

This season, Tamron has also featured topics including a conversation about the racial divide between women of color and white women; why the debate over wearing masks rages on; and a powerful conversation on what it means to be nonbinary.

