The Bachelorette Trailer Teases Craziest Season Yet: 'Do We Get a New Bachelorette in Here?'

While reality TV series typically run out of gas the later they get into their run, The Bachelorette continues to get crazier.

ABC dropped a two-minute trailer for The Bachelorette Season 16, and it features Clare Crawley returning to the franchise as the oldest Bachelorette to date.

The good thing about the clip is that it addresses the headlines about Crawley's search for love being cut short due to falling head over heels in love with Dale Moss early into the process.

At the limo meet-and-greets, Clare points out the following the moment she meets Dale:

“I definitely feel like I just met my husband.”

But there's a lot of drama on the horizon, with one suitor pointing out that Clare is the oldest Bachelorette in the history of the series, and she has the best response:

“I’m the oldest Bachelorette… because I didn’t settle for men like that!”

The men are mad off the bat, and it looks to be because Crawley is spending all of her time with Dale, which tracks with the rumors that she exited the season early after finding love.

The remaining 15 men contemplate walking off the show's set, throwing the entire season into turmoil.

“In the 18 years I’ve been doing this, we’ve never dealt with anything like this,” host Chris Harrison explains to the men, who are unimpressed with developments.

“Do we get a new Bachelorette in here?” one of them asks.

Clare is then seen speaking with Chris, who says that this situation that “doesn’t end well: for you, for the guys, for anybody… congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”

ABC leaves it there so that fans who don't follow Reality Steve can tune into be surprised by all of the insanity.

As previously reported, Clare's search for love ended shortly after she met Dale, and Tayshia Adams stepped in to replace her.

But that's not the only big drama:

JoJo Fletcher steps in to host a part of the new season because Harrison broke quarantine to drop his son off at college.

We're barely scratching the surface here, but if you do want to know everything there is to know about this season, then head over to The Bachelorette spoilers to learn everything.

For now, have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.