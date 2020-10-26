The Blacklist Season 8: Plot Details, Key Art Released

The game of cat and mouse between Red and Liz will continue Friday, November 13, and the first plot details have started to spill out.

"With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone)," reads NBC's synopsis of The Blacklist Season 8.

"Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is," the logline continues.

"The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create."

If you watch The Blacklist online, you know Elizabeth and Red have had their fair share amount of scuffles in the past, but The Blacklist Season 7 seemingly put them on a path away from one another.

Katarina has been against Red since the jump, determined to reel Elizabeth in, and she's succeeded.

With so much uncertainty, it's unclear what effect this will have on the Task Force, with everyone likely forced to pick sides amid the simmering tension.

Red has kept a lot of secrets from those in his supposed inner circle, and with Liz learning about them, it understandably makes her wary of Red.

Whether they will be able to come together to take down a common enemy remains to be seen, but there has to be a reason for everything that's happened, right?

The Blacklist has been a success story for NBC on Fridays, proving that the franchise still has a lot of life left in it, but given the trajectory of the plot, it's hard not to imagine eighth season beginning the process of wrapping the series up.

Still, we'll wait for the official announcement from NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.