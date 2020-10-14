The Conners Season 3: What's About to Go Down?

The Conners returns to ABC Wednesday, October 21.

That much we've known for a few weeks now.

But ABC has now dropped some tidbits of information for The Conners Season 3 Episode 1, titled "Keep on Truckin' Six Feet Apart."

If you watch The Conners online, you know the series prides itself on tackling real-life problems.

It makes sense then that the series is tacking the Coronavirus pandemic and how it affects the family, and those around them.

"The Conners are back and dealing with the pandemic, and life’s financial troubles loom over the family," reads the ABC press release for the highly anticipated return.

"Dan is still trying to catch up on back-mortgage payments and avoid a potential eviction, while the Lunch Box is closed for everything but takeout and delivery," it continues.

"Becky and Darlene are both forced to search for additional income at the newly reopened Wellman Plastics plant on the season three premiere of The Conners."

While many viewers will not want to witness the pandemic on their favorite TV shows, The Conners will show it at a different level than most.

The family have never been rich, and the series has typically been grounded in reality, focusing on a family struggling to make ends meet.

The Lunch Box's operations being scaled back is hardly surprising. Many businesses have been ravaged due to COVID-19.

The season premiere will also feature Danny Trejo as a new neighbor of The Conners, as well as an encore from Katey Sagal as Louise.

Will she and Dan's relationship still be on the rise?

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

What are you looking forward to about the new season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.