The CW Picks Up Additional Seasons of Coroner and Burden of Truth

at .

The CW is keeping its Canadian imports around. 

The network has ordered up a third season of Coroner and a fourth season of Burden of Truth. 

Both series were previously renewed in Canada. 

An Apartment Building Fire - Coroner

Here is the official logline for Coroner Season 3:

[Season 3] returns with coroner Jenny Cooper moving past her trauma and embracing her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam are now separated, while Detective Donovan McAvoy faces his mortality in a new way.

Jenny Gets A Call - Coroner Season 2 Episode 4

Ross stumbles his way through identity challenges, while Gordon hallucinates the possibility of a life once lived. In a series of touching, personal, and harrowing cases, this season addresses unorthodox therapy sessions, and uncomfortable, messy, and beautiful personal encounters.

Jenny and those around her will come to truly understand what it means to be alive as they dance with death.

Here is the official logline for Burden of Truth Season 4:

Joanna and Kodie Watch ClearDawn Lawyer - Burden of Truth Season 3 Episode 8

When a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood, Joanna and Billy, lawyers and new parents, step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction.

When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family.

As both sides prepare for war with the fate of Millwood at stake, Joanna and Billy must juggle their life with a newborn with waging a legal battle against a corporate titan.

Joanna the the Trial - Burden of Truth Season 3 Episode 8

Additionally, Bulletproof is set to return to the network as a three-episode event. 

The special “will see London’s finest, Bishop and Pike delve into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town, South Africa. This tense, action-packed journey will take them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite, through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike will learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.”

What are your thoughts on the renewals?

17 New Ships To Board In 2020
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. The CW Picks Up Additional Seasons of Coroner and Burden of Truth