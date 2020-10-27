The CW Picks Up Additional Seasons of Coroner and Burden of Truth

The CW is keeping its Canadian imports around.

The network has ordered up a third season of Coroner and a fourth season of Burden of Truth.

Both series were previously renewed in Canada.

Here is the official logline for Coroner Season 3:

[Season 3] returns with coroner Jenny Cooper moving past her trauma and embracing her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam are now separated, while Detective Donovan McAvoy faces his mortality in a new way.

Ross stumbles his way through identity challenges, while Gordon hallucinates the possibility of a life once lived. In a series of touching, personal, and harrowing cases, this season addresses unorthodox therapy sessions, and uncomfortable, messy, and beautiful personal encounters.

Jenny and those around her will come to truly understand what it means to be alive as they dance with death.

Here is the official logline for Burden of Truth Season 4:

When a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood, Joanna and Billy, lawyers and new parents, step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction.

When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family.

As both sides prepare for war with the fate of Millwood at stake, Joanna and Billy must juggle their life with a newborn with waging a legal battle against a corporate titan.

Additionally, Bulletproof is set to return to the network as a three-episode event.

The special “will see London’s finest, Bishop and Pike delve into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town, South Africa. This tense, action-packed journey will take them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite, through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike will learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.”

What are your thoughts on the renewals?

