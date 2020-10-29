The CW Premiere Dates: Legacies, Walker, Riverdale, and More!

The CW's delayed 2020-21 schedule will officially get underway in January 2021.

Months after announcing that most of its returning series would be postponed due to COVID-19, the network has set a string of premiere dates.

The new season kicks off right after the New Year as new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) and PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) move to Friday nights starting January 8, 2021.

The network will follow that up on Sunday, January 10, 2021 with the debut of the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards (8:00pm-10pm ET/PT) celebrating excellence in Superhero/Comic Book/Video Game, Science Fiction-Fantasy, Horror, Actio,n and Animation genres of Film and Television/Streaming.

Tuesday, January 12 marks the return of fan favorite horror anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories for its second season with back to back original episodes (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the U.S. premiere of the acclaimed Canadian supernatural drama Trickster (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Based on the best-selling novel Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson and created by award-winning filmmaker Michelle Latimer (RISE, Nuuca) and Tony Elliott (Orphan Black), Trickster stars newcomer Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water, but when he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters — his already chaotic life is turned upside down.

Next up, Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me) is ready to don the cowl as Ryan Wilder and become Gotham’s new defender in Batwoman, which returns Sunday, January 17 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

A brand new season of Charmed gets underway Sunday, January 24 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

All American returns for its third season Monday, January 18 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

Beginning February 8, Black Lightning (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) returns following an original episode of All American.

Riverdale returns for its fifth season starting on January 20 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the sophomore season of Nancy Drew (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Jared Padalecki returns to The CW’s Thursday nights with the series debut of Walker on January 21 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an all new season inside the halls of the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in the premiere of Legacies (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Superman & Lois is set to premiere Tuesday, February 23 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), paired with the return of the The Flash (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

