The Good Doctor Season 4 Trailer Teases a Whole New World

The world has changed.

In the months since The Good Doctor Season 3 concluded, COVID-19 has changed the way we live, and The Good Doctor Season 4 aims to take fans inside what hospitals across the world are dealing with.

We've seen the headlines about how hospitals have brought to their knees, and the latest trailer for the new season zeroes in on that.

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you know Shaun finally got together with Lea, but the pandemic pushes them apart physically.

Shaun is exposed to patients with the virus and he doesn't want to put Lea in the firing line, so he opts to stay away from her and connect with her virtually.

As expected, it results in some difficult moments for both of them. Their relationship is still fresh and being forced apart is difficult for them both.

Shaun is also having trouble at work because there are a wave of new interns and he struggles to get to know them.

Then there's Clare, still reeling from the death of Neil mere weeks after the death of her mother. She's been through the mill, and is trying to find an outlet for her grief.

Morgan appears to be on the receiving end of that, with a tense scene in the trailer showing the former friends going at it over the way Morgan is doing her job.

There are lots of great moments in the trailer, and we don't want to spoil them here.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, November 2.

"Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before, reads the logline for the premiere.

"As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun’s new relationship will become tested," the synopsis continues.

"Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family," the network continues.

"Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger."

"Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez," the synopsis concludes.

