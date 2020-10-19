The Good Doctor Season Premiere Spoilers: A Devastating Departure, COVID-19, & More!

The Good Doctor Season 4 has yet to begin, but we're already worried about our favorite characters.

ABC has dropped the first plot details for The Good Doctor Season 4, and it sounds like an emotional season for all of the characters.

The season premiere is a two-parter according to the network, and it finds the characters facing the global pandemic called COVID-19.

"Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before, reads the logline for the November 2 premiere.

"As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun’s new relationship will become tested," the synopsis continues.

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you know Will Yun Lee's Alex Park was gearing up to exit the hospital on The Good Doctor Season 3.

Unfortunately for fans, his decision has not changed when the series returns.

"Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family," the network says of the character.

With the pandemic bringing the hospital to its knees and the stay-at-home orders, it's likely Alex will stick around for longer than he plans to initially.

After the death of Neil, the rest of the characters will not want anyone else to leave the hospital, and given that Yun Lee is still attached as a series regular, it's unlikely he will be leaving.

"Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger."

Morgan has made a lot of questionable decisions during her time working in the hospital, but will she be able to rebound from the latest?

It really would depend on the severity of what she did.

"Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez," the synopsis concludes.

Clare had a miserable time on The Good Doctor Season 3. She lost her mother and then the man she was falling head over heels for, so of course she's going to be struggling when the series returns.

ABC teases the following cast for Season 4:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

The guest cast for the episode is as follows:

Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Ricky He as Kellan Park, Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler,Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa, Jennifer Birmingham Lee as Mia, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Lochlyn Munro as Martin Cross, Carly Pope as Lily Cross, and Arlen Aguayo-Stewart as Ambar Estrada.

Garrett was a series regular on The Good Doctor Season 1, and exited off-screen ahead of Season 2.

There could be many reasons for her return. Jessica was in a relationship with Neil, and also had a strong connection with Glassman.

Could she return to help Claire through her grief?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.