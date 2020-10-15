The Outsider: Stephen King Confirms Season 2 is in the Works!

After months of silence, we now have confirmation about the future of HBO's The Outsider.

Stephen King has confirmed that The Outsider Season 2 is in the works and that he has already read some of the scripts.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the writer of the novel the series is based on has said that the scripts are "really great" and that they have a "real spooky paranormal element."

King was speaking to the outlet about the character of Holly Gibney, who was played by Cynthia Erivo on The Outsider but was played by Justine Lupe on Mr. Mercedes.

King noted when asked who played the role better than Lupe had an unfair advantage because she got to play the role for three seasons.

"Cynthia may get that time, because there's going to be a second season of The Outsider as soon as they can get the production going."

King stressed, though, that the second season had not been given a formal order by HBO.

"I know exactly where it's going because I have seen some of the scripts," he said of the project.

"I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you. I'll just say that it's really great and a real spooky paranormal element."

If HBO orders a new season, we would be moving into uncharted territory for the characters because The Outsider Season 1 used all of the novel's material.

Still, the premiere season certainly hinted that the story was far from over. The characters reached emotional milestones, but there was still more plot to mine.

It's hard to imagine HBO not wanting to move forward with another season. The first was a success with critics and managed to pull in solid viewership.

The miniseries starred Ben Mendelsohn as Det. Ralph Anderson, Bill Camp as Howard Salomon, Jeremy Bobb as Alec Pelley, Julianne Nicholson as Glory Maitland, Mare Winningham as Jeannie Anderson, Paddy Considine as Claude Bolton, Yul Vazquez as Yunis Sablo, Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland, Marc Menchaca as Jack Hoskins, and Cynthia Erivo as Holly Gibney.

It aired from January to March of 2020.

That seems like a lifetime ago, doesn't it?

Would you watch a second season?

Hit the comments.

