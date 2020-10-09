The Stand Official Trailer from CBS All Access is Here! And It's Stellar.

The official trailer for the CBS All access adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand is here!

We can't have in-person Comic Cons, but we can still have nice things.

And on December 17, we'll get to see why Randall Flagg was such a good manipulator.

OK. I'm going to say it. A hot Randall Flagg makes a lot of sense.

When reading the book, I always imagined Flagg as hideous and scarred. I can't remember the true description, but that was my takeaway.

But it makes a lot more sense for the evil bastard to be the personification of Alexander Skarsgård because it would be easier for a good looking man, no matter how evil, to get attention before revealing his true colors to his followers.

The virtual panel for The Stand today, moderated by Vanity Fair's Anthony Breznican, brought together cast members Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard and Owen Teague, as well as executive producers Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore, for a lively conversation previewing the series.

It was Mother Abigail herself who wowed attendees when Goldberg surprised fans by debuting the trailer during the panel.

The nine-episode limited-event series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil.

The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Skarsgård), the Dark Man.

Based on King’s best-selling novel of the same name, CBS All Access’ The Stand will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself.

In addition to Goldberg and Skarsgård, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, and Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen.

The great casting continues with Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

So who is on board for the exciting retelling of the beloved novel?

