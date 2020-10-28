This Is Us Creator Addresses Season 5 Premiere's Twist of Fate: 'Nobody Else is Coming Back to Life'

The Pearsons are back.

After a longer than usual hiatus between seasons, This Is Us Season 5 finally debuted Tuesday with a jaw-dropping two-hour opener.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know the series pulled off a surprising return from the dead during the season premiere.

Randall has been struggling to find his place in the world, and his recent feud with Kevin made things considerably worse.

Randall questioned whether he actually shared a birthdate with his siblings Kate and Kevin, and the premiere delved deep into those questions.

On This Is Us Season 1, we were told that Randall's mother died of an overdose shortly after his birth, and his father, William dropped him off at a firehouse.

Randall was later adopted by Rebecca and Jack after one of their triplets died at birth.

With Laurel being revealed alive, it will certainly heighten the questions Randall had about his past, and his connection with his siblings could continue to deteriorate.

Series creator, Dan Fogelman, opened up about the game-changing revelation in an interview with Deadline.

Laurel was revealed to be alive after a paramedic refused to stop CPR.

“That’s a big part of Randall’s journey in the front half of this season. It’s about her, and it’s also really about Randall’s character and what learning her story does for him,” he explained.

The good news for fans is that it will further be developed in the coming episodes, but Fogelman has also revealed that fans should not expect any more characters to return from the dead.

Fans have long hoped that Jack, who was revealed to have died in a fire, would return to the land of the living.

“No, Jack is definitely not alive, and no, nobody else is coming back to life,” Fogelman told the outlet.

It was certainly a wild turn of events, but at least we know that answers are on the way.

This Is Us continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.