This Is Us Season 5 Trailer Teases a Devastating New Chapter

The long wait for This Is Us Season 5 is almost over.

NBC on Wednesday dropped the first official trailer, weeks ahead of the two-hour season premiere, and we're still worried about Kevin and Randall.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know the brothers butted heads, and their relationship broke down.

"This worst thing that ever happened to me is the day they brought you home," said Kevin at the time, effectively obliterating what little respect Randall still had for Kevin.

In the first footage, Kevin is seen wearing a mask. As we previously reported, This Is Us will introduce the COVID-19 pandemic into the narrative.

But one of the more telling scenes involves Randall at Kevin's door, presumably to patch up their fraught relationship.

Then again, horrible things were said, and it's likely something bad has happened for Randall to reach out to Kevin.

The trailer teases an exciting new chapter for the Pearsons, but given that we follow them through many timelines, there will be a lot more heartbreak on the horizon.

If Kevin and Randall can fix their relationship, it will be a good thing, but there really is no telling with them.

Kate appears to be the happiest she's ever been with her tearing up after speaking to Toby.

Say what you will about Kate, but it's satisfying to see her happy after everything she went through.

This Is Us Season 5 entered production on September 24, with series creator Dan Fogelman revealing the first photo.

"A 2020 television sex scene. We’re back," he wrote alongside the photo, which shows Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) and Mandy Moore (Kate) on the set of the NBC juggernaut, prepared to start work.

As for the series switching things up, Fogelman likens it to a "rebirth."

“I’m very excited about, especially with where the world is right now, the uplift, and I would call it almost rebirth, that comes next season," he told People Magazine after This Is Us Season 4 concluded.

"Kind of rebirth and a lot of new beginnings, particularly for birth and rebirth would be a big thematic part of next season.”

Have a look at the clip below.

This Is Us Season 5 launches Tuesday, October 27.

