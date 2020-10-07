TV Ratings Report: neXt Disappoints, Swamp Thing Surprises

There were two premieres on the broadcast networks Tuesday night, and the results were middling.

neXt Season 1 Episode 1 started on FOX with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49.

Among adults 18-34, the series had an alarming 0.1 rating.

The launch is not a good sign for the series.

It ranks last among FOX's fall crop, coming in below the premiere of Filthy Rich (3 million/0.5 rating) and L.A.'s Finest (3.1 million viewers/0.5 rating).

Cosmos on FOX also did 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Swamp Thing, which started its life on DC Universe last year, launched with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

For a TV show that is an acquisition, this is a great result, and the total viewer tally helps tie it with Supernatural as The CW's second most-watched series.

Not bad for a canceled show, right?

It will be interesting to see how the series performs for the rest of the season, but it could be a quiet winner for the network until the rest of its sked returns in January.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? followed with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Transplant, which has emerged as a dominant force in delayed viewing, averaged 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC started the night off with 4.7 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

The Weakest Link had 4.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, while Ellen's Game of Games had 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

What are your thoughts on the ratings?

Are you surprised by Swamp Thing's success on broadcast?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.