TV Ratings: The Conners Slips on New Night

The Conners made its highly anticipated return to ABC on a new night. 

The Conners Season 3 Episode 1 pulled in 4.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- down double digits from last season's average. 

Still, it was ABC's strongest show on the night. 

Things Are Tough - The Conners Season 3 Episode 1

The Goldbergs double-episode Season 8 premiere did 4.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, right on par with last season's average. 

black-ish returned with 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, which was up a tick in total viewers vs. last season's average. 

Nicole Franzel in HOH - Big Brother Season 22 Episode 5

Over on CBS, Big Brother (4.1 million/0.9 rating) and The Amazing Race (3.2 million/0.7 rating) were both down a tick, but they are pulling in decent ratings for the Eye network. 

NBC's The Wall surged to 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while American Ninja Warrior continued on a weak note with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. 

The CW's rotation of Devils and Coroner were flat week-to-week. 

Starting to Turn - Devils Season 1 Episode 3

FOX aired coverage of the World Series, which did 7.2 million viewers and a 1.8 rating. 

