Tyra Banks Denies Banning Real Housewives from DWTS, Says Someone is Making Up Lies About Her

Tyra Banks thinks someone is trying to make her look bad on Dancing with the Stars.

The host addressed the false rumors that she banned Real Housewives from appearing on the ABC reality series in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Banks told the outlet that someone is trying to start rumors to drum up drama following the major changes on the series.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” she explained.

“I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up…There will be another rumor next and another one," she added.

"After a while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore.’ There’s somebody that’s hating."

"Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”

Tyra said that even though she's an executive producer, she does not have anything to do with the casting process of the series.

She added that she understands the Real Housewives features some of the biggest stars around, so it would not be a good idea to oust them from the series.

Tyra is unimpressed with someone making up these rumors, especially because there is already too much hate in the world.

However, she feels that the intense rumors will continue.

The denial comes after someone close to the series told OK magazine that Tyra felt like the show was stale and that DWTS "needs to aim higher" when it comes to casting the series.

Bethenny Frankel, a one-time Real Housewive, took issue with the report, noting that she had been approached multiple times to star in the series.

"Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

"Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I ❤️ has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS," she wrote, adding:

"If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.