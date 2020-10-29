Virgin River Season 2 Trailer: Is There Hope for Mel and Jack?

The simmering tension between Mel and Jack will burn bright on Virgin River Season 2.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the upcoming season, and it is a twist-filled affair.

As you will recall, Mel skipped town at the close of Virgin River Season 1 after Charmaine planted seeds of doubt in her mind.

This causes a lot of problems when Mel ultimately returns to Virgin River to finish off her year as a nurse.

Charmaine is pregnant and wants to be with Jack, but Jack is too busy trying to find a way to get closer to Mel.

Well, there's some drama for them at the top of the trailer, in what we can only assume is their first meeting since Mel's return.

“There’s no escaping the fact that Charmaine, Jack and I are all going to have to deal with an awkward situation while I finish out my year,” Mel says, but her boss points out, “When you let something simmer for too long, eventually it’ll boil over.”

Indeed, the sparks are very much there, and what will ultimately be the test is that Mel appears to be helping Charmaine through her pregnancy, something that is concerning for Mel.

Mel thinks that Jack belongs with Charmaine, but he doesn't think that's the case.

“I’m not in love with her,” Jack says.

The rest of the town appears to be taking sides about whether they are Team Mel or Team Charmaine, and it looks like our favorite TV nurse has the slight edge here.

We also get an update on Paige, and it looks like things are good for her, so that's one big mystery solved.

Virgin River stars Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Jenny Cooper as Joey, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Tim Mattheson as Doc, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Bejamin Hollingsworth as Dan, and Lexa Doig as Paige.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Virgin River returns Friday, November 27.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.