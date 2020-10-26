Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 17

Did Ari make the right call?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 17, she continued to question what to do about her son's future.

Meanwhile, things took a turn when Deavan revealed she thought Jihoon was lying to her about his job.

Elsewhere, tension continued to mount between Sumit's parents and Jenny, but what decision did they all come to?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.